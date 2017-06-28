Gomis set for Galatasaray switch

Swansea City have confirmed striker Bafetimbi Gomis is on the verge of a move to Galatasaray after agreeing a fee with the Super Lig giants.

The former France international spent last season on loan at Marseille, where he scored 21 goals, after registering just 17 times in 71 games for the Swans.

Galatasaray tweeted a picture of the 31-year-old with a club scarf on Wednesday, and confirmed negotiations had begun with Swansea.

The Premier League outfit subsequently announced an undisclosed fee had been agreed with Galatasaray, but the deal was still subject to "paperwork approval and international clearance."

Bafetimbi Gomis, who was announced to have started negotiations in order to complete his move to Galatasaray, has today landed in Istanbul! pic.twitter.com/Pa9raOnGHy — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) June 28, 2017

Gomis himself took to Instagram to confirm his impending departure, posting pictures of him in the airport.