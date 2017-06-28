Related

Gomis set for Galatasaray switch

28 June 2017 18:08

Swansea City have confirmed striker Bafetimbi Gomis is on the verge of a move to Galatasaray after agreeing a fee with the Super Lig giants.

The former France international spent last season on loan at Marseille, where he scored 21 goals, after registering just 17 times in 71 games for the Swans.

Galatasaray tweeted a picture of the 31-year-old with a club scarf on Wednesday, and confirmed negotiations had begun with Swansea.

The Premier League outfit subsequently announced an undisclosed fee had been agreed with Galatasaray, but the deal was still subject to "paperwork approval and international clearance."

 

Gomis himself took to Instagram to confirm his impending departure, posting pictures of him in the airport.

Süper Lig table

# Team MP D P
2 İstanbul Başak… 34 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 +5 51

