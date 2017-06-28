Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation

Joachim Low insists Germany cannot assume ongoing success for their current crop of youth talent.
The country's Under-21 side are into the final of the European Championship in Poland after seeing off England on penalties – a run that comes despite Low naming an experimental playing group for the Confederations Cup in Russia.
Eight of the Germany squad who face Mexico in the semi-final in Sochi on Thursday would have been eligible to take part the Under-21s current run, underlining the depth of potential Die Mannschaft currently have at their disposal.
Low came to prominence, initially as Jurgen Klinsmann's assistant, at the start of the cycle of the team led on-field by Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger – one that ultimately ended in 2014 World Cup glory.
The 57-year-old believes the system producing young talent is operating more smoothly than when he first joined the DFB but cautioned that Under-21 final opponents Spain and France, for whom the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele promise a golden generation, could just as easily prove to be Europe's defining forces over the next decade.
"When it comes to the general development of our team and the young players I think Germany can be quite happy," he told a pre-match news conference.
"Over the past years I believe we've done a good job and can be relaxed. The training of younger players has increased in quality a lot.
"At the same time, I'm also looking at what is happening in other countries in Europe – France for instance.
"In France there is a realty great pool of 18 to 20-year-olds. Italy in the last (Euro U21) group game against Germany were very strong, there's a good new generation coming up there.
"Spain swiftly moved into the final with little resistance so we must not rest on our laurels and stop from here. There is more development required."
#Löw: "Julian #Draxler really wanted to come to the #ConfedCup and continues to take on responsibility. He's very ambitious." #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/peg6cCKP8d— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 28, 2017
Low suggested Germany's serene progress to the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup - maintaining his record of having reached at least the final four of every tournament he has entered during his 11-year tenure – was slightly surprising.
Many of their most impressive moments have come courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler, who has revelled in the roving attacking role given to him by his boss.
"Julian is a very fast, technically refined player with the ball," Low said of the 23-year-old, who is serving as Germany's captain in Russia.
"The way he is co-ordinating this young team is very nice. I think he is turning into a personality who is in a position to assume responsibility. He is integrating the younger players into the team, keeping his mind on matters on and off the field.
"He is very ambitious. He really wanted to be here and on the field he has been doing a great job. It shows you that he is a very classy player."
