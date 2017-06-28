Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee

The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy say Michael Garcia's report has vindicated "the integrity of our bid" to host the World Cup.

After previously making only an edited and summarised version of former New York attorney Garcia's report available, the news that the extensive document had been leaked to German newspaper Bild prompted FIFA to make the findings available in full on Tuesday.

Allegations of corruption have dogged Qatar's successful bid to win the right to host the World Cup since the stunning announcement was made after a FIFA vote in Zurich in December 2010.

But following the publication of Garcia's full findings, the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has welcomed the report's conclusions.

"Although we question the timing of the leak, we welcome the publication of the Garcia report," read their statement.

"We believe that the extent of our cooperation with this investigation and the conclusions drawn represent a vindication of the integrity of our bid.

"We will continue to dedicate ourselves toward delivering on the promises we made during our bid and hosting an historic first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East."