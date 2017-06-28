David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges

Former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) chief superintendent David Duckenfield was among six people charged with criminal offences in relation to the Hillsborough disaster.

Duckenfield was the SYP match commander for the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at the stadium in which 96 Liverpool supporters died as a result of a crush on the Leppings Lane terrace.

A statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Wednesday confirmed Duckenfield had been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 fans. Prosecutors said he cannot be charged over the death of Tony Bland, the 96th victim, as he died four years after the incident occurred.

The charges follow last year's inquest which ruled the fans were unlawfully killed at the home of Sheffield Wednesday.

Norman Bettison, the former SYP chief inspector, is to be charged with four offences of misconduct in public office relating to telling alleged lies over his involvement in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Sheffield Wednesday's then club secretary Graham Mackrell, the officially designated safety officer for Hillsborough Stadium, has been charged with two counts of breaching the ground's safety certificate, and failing to ensure reasonable care under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Former chief superintendent Donald Denton, his deputy, chief inspector Alan Foster, and then South Yorkshire police solicitor Peter Metcalf all face charges of perverting the course of justice.