Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word

Day 11 at Confederations Cup 2017 is done and, thank goodness, we have some football back tomorrow in the first of the semi-finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal brought a new meaning to "game face" as they took time out from their final preparations for the showdown with Chile in Kazan.
Germany and Mexico do battle a day later and Die Mannschaft centre-back Shkodran Mustafi found time to send the loveliest message home – via the medium of social media which, of course, makes it our concern.
Right then, Cristiano and co – say cheese? Strike the pose? Who knows?
ready for tomorrowpic.twitter.com/0BWVkEZxOY— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 27, 2017
Opponents Chile celebrated a landmark achievement from a year ago as they bid for another piece of silverware.
#OnThisDay last year, @LaRoja won Copa America Centenario 2016! Will they be lifting another trophy on 2 July? #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/L895PHfbZm— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 26, 2017
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was back in the Chile line-up following injury for their draw with Australia and he warmed his palms on a beautiful Kazan evening.
Meanwhile, over in Sochi, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez had a taste for the spectacular.
Jimenez could come up against Arsenal centre-back Mustafi, who discussed everything from his funniest team-mates to his favourite song in a Twitter Q&A. The answer on who his idol is was enough to warm the coldest of hearts.
There are many football idols, but in general my mum #askShkodran https://t.co/Li05Pm3Hbx
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) June 27, 2017
Germany were given all the inspiration they need after their Under-21 counterparts saw off England to get to the final of the European Championship. Yes, of course, they did it on penalties.
Times like this call for a dressing room team photo #U21EURO #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/bsvZxOYWL6— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2017
