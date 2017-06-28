Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word

Day 11 at Confederations Cup 2017 is done and, thank goodness, we have some football back tomorrow in the first of the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal brought a new meaning to "game face" as they took time out from their final preparations for the showdown with Chile in Kazan.

Germany and Mexico do battle a day later and Die Mannschaft centre-back Shkodran Mustafi found time to send the loveliest message home – via the medium of social media which, of course, makes it our concern.

Right then, Cristiano and co – say cheese? Strike the pose? Who knows?

ready for tomorrowpic.twitter.com/0BWVkEZxOY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 27, 2017

Opponents Chile celebrated a landmark achievement from a year ago as they bid for another piece of silverware.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was back in the Chile line-up following injury for their draw with Australia and he warmed his palms on a beautiful Kazan evening.

Gran entrenamiento para el tremendo partido de mañana ante Portugal. ¡Vamos con todo por la primera semifinal de la #ConfedCup! #VamosChile A post shared by Selección Chilena (@laroja) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Meanwhile, over in Sochi, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez had a taste for the spectacular.

Raúl Jiménez durante el entrenamiento de la SNM, previo al duelo ante Alemania en las semifinales de la #ConfedCup A post shared by Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (@femexfut) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Jimenez could come up against Arsenal centre-back Mustafi, who discussed everything from his funniest team-mates to his favourite song in a Twitter Q&A. The answer on who his idol is was enough to warm the coldest of hearts.

There are many football idols, but in general my mum #askShkodran https://t.co/Li05Pm3Hbx — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) June 27, 2017

Germany were given all the inspiration they need after their Under-21 counterparts saw off England to get to the final of the European Championship. Yes, of course, they did it on penalties.