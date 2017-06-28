Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a

The Confederations Cup semi-finals are upon us, and players, teams and organisers have been preparing themselves in their own inimitable fashion.

Chile have enlisted the help of former striker Kevin Kuranyi as they prepare to face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been the subject of some harsh words from Arturo Vidal this week.

Jonas Hector has done his best to make everybody feel a bit old but Claudio Bravo has been showcasing some skills to prove he is definitely not over the hill.

FIFA reminded everyone of South America's dominance of this trophy with a throwback to the victors of nine years ago.

Arturo Vidal was less than complimentary about Cristiano Ronaldo this week and, fittingly, Bayern Munich have tried to stir the pot just a little.

Former Germany international Kevin Kuranyi, who spent five years in Russia with Dynamo Moscow, has been giving Chile some anti-Ronaldo advice.

Komme gerade aus dem Teamhotel der Chilenen in Kasan. Habe meinem Freund Eduardo Vargas erklärt, wie er und seine... Posted by Kevin Kurányi on Wednesday, 28 June 2017

The pressure could be on Jose Fonte to perform in the absence of the banned Pepe, but the West Ham defender isn't looking at all anxious.

#semprejuntos #boyka4 @portugal A post shared by F6NTE (@f6nte) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

The journey is already over for some, of course. Australia's Aziz Behic bade farewell to Russia following their group-stage exit.

Great performance in our final match of the #confedcup! Gutted we didn't go through to the next round, but proud to be a part of this group and to have the chance to represent my country! Now holiday mode time to relax and recover for the next season! #socceroos #australia A post shared by Aziz Behich (@azizbehich) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Germany's Jonas Hector, meanwhile, has been making a number of people feel rather long in the tooth...

And, although some Manchester City fans may not know it, Chile have reminded us all that, yes, Claudio Bravo really is good at saving shots.