Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico

With semi-final preparation in full swing, you'd be forgiven for thinking that all four remaining teams at the Confederations Cup would very much be taking life seriously.
That did not seem to be the case on day 11, with Mexico in high spirits in training and Portugal boss Fernando Santos finding the funny side of transfer talk surrounding Adrien Silva.
There was also a brusque moment between Shkodran Mustafi and a Russian reporter and a taste of what's to come when Pizzi meets Pizzi at Kazan Arena.
MEXICO STARS CRASH DOWN TO EARTH
Mexico were boosted by the sight of striker Javier Hernandez overcoming muscular fatigue to play a full part in their training session in Adler, two days out from facing Germany at Fisht Stadium.
Concerns over other injuries did not seem to be high on the agenda of his team-mates – certainly no higher than general horseplay.
Spirits were definitely up among Juan Carlos Osorio's squad, who demonstrated their unusual ritual of how they deal with the loser in a mass game of 'rondos' to the assembled media.
The unfortunate in question is playfully roughed up a bit before being picked up by his team-mates and unceremoniously dropped on the turf.
Osorio, for his part, was diligently placing out practice cones at the time and did not seem in the least bit concerned. He is, of course, a fan of squad rotation…
Safe to say there are absolute scenes whenever someone in the Mexican squad loses at rondos #GERMEX #ConfedCup2017 @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/9WgKDHGwfU— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 27, 2017
TWO-FOR-ONE PIZZIS AT KAZAN ARENA
Wednesday's semi-final between Portugal and Chile brings together a rather unlikely pair of namesakes.
Portugal midfielder Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes is more commonly known as Pizzi, a name he adopted after watching Juan Antonio Pizzi in his days as a striker for Porto.
The Chile coach has met the Benfica midfielder once before on Spanish radio but he admitted that it will be an enjoyable experience to come face-to-face with him again.
"I read it in the press when he started playing because somebody asked if he was related to me – which is not the case, by the way!" he said.
"He said why he got that name as a player. We were both interviewed once for Spanish radio but it was a long time ago. I'd like to see him and say hello again. I feel a sort of special appreciation because he's using my name for his football career."
KAZAN'S CULTURAL CAULDRON HIGHLIGHTS FIFA'S WAY FORWARD
As this diary – and half-a-dozen tourism pamphlets – have explained before, Kazan means 'cauldron' in the old Tatar dialect and it's a fitting name for a city with such a cultural blend.
A balance of Russian and Tatarstan citizenry, along with close to 100 other foreign nationalities, live in a vibrant area that is almost split down the middle between followers of Islam and the Russian Orthodox church.
The Kazan Kremlin, a world heritage site that houses the 16th-century Annunciation Cathedral and the Kol Sharif Mosque, is a stunning example of the city's harmony – one that many visitors would perhaps be surprised to encounter, both this year and at the World Cup.
FIFA's Football for Hope forum, where delegates have discussed the game's role as a tool for social development, concludes in Kazan on Wednesday. It's a fitting home for such a talk.
The sun sets on the Kazan Kremlin. Just 24 hours left for the city as a #ConfedCup venue pic.twitter.com/Met2VeUWbe— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) June 27, 2017
SHKO SCARPERS FROM RUSSIAN SCRIBE
Spare a thought for the Russian press pack still on the Confederations Cup beat.
Sochi was on course to host a Russia semi-final until Mexico completed a 2-1 comeback win in their final group match to dump the hosts out.
A journalist covering Germany's training session opposite Fisht Stadium on Tuesday morning was scratching around for the local angle, but Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was not exactly receptive to his efforts.
Having detailed the events of his day off in Sochi (he didn't do much) and analysed who is better out of Russia or Mexico (it's difficult to say), Mustafi was asked if he knew some Russian players and turned to Germany's press officer.
"Okay, finished?" he asked before scarpering through the barrier and on to the training pitch. Never has a hulking centre-back appeared so enthusiastic about the prospect of sprinting drills in 30 degree heat.
Brutal heat for the Germany players to be tackling their sprinting drills #ConfedCup2017 #GERMEX @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/aREmDE0527— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 27, 2017
SANTOS SEES THE FUNNY SIDE AS RUMOUR MILL KEEPS ON GRINDING
Pretty much every player at these finals who is being linked with a transfer has had the same response when it comes to any such questions.
Alexis Sanchez, Marcelo Diaz, Arturo Vidal and more have all been asked about rumours surrounding the future of themselves or their team-mates, and all have produced slight variations of the response: "My focus is on the national team."
Adrien Silva was the latest to be met with such a query but the timing of it certainly seemed to tickle his boss, with a Sky Sports reporter enquiring about Tottenham interest just moments after the midfielder was asked for his thoughts on life in Russia.
With Santos chuckling away, Silva composed his thoughts for a moment, then replied: "As I told you, I'm concentrated and focused on doing my best for Portugal."
Oh well, it was worth a go.
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan
|Confederations Cup Diary: Ronaldo gold for Silva, don´t touch the dial in Chile
|Madrid allow Llorente to leave for La Real
|Anything Drogba can do - Hazard invests in new NASL franchise
|Lyon to keep Lacazette unless replacement bought, says president Aulas
|Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´
|Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore
|Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer
|FIFA referees chief praises VAR but sees work to be done
|You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary
|Kolarov keen on Lazio return
|Fiorentina put up for sale by Della Valle family
|Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
|Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
|New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
|Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
|Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
|No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
|Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
|Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
|I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
|Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
|De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
|Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
|Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
|Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
|Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
|Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
|Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
|Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
|Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
|PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
|Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
|Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
|Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
|Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
|Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post