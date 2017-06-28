Chile penalty hero Claudio Bravo says he was unable to play at his normal level during the Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal due to injury.
Bravo saved all three Portugal penalties to send Chile into the final after the match ended 0-0, with Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez all on target from the spot for the South Americans.
But despite keeping out poor spot-kicks from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, Manchester City goalkeeper Bravo - who arrived in Russia with a calf problem and only came into the first team for their last group game against Australia - was understated in his assessment of the match.
"I feel as I always do. I'm a very balanced person," he said. "I was injured and didn't play at my normal pace.
Faced penalties, saved penalties.— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 28, 2017
Tonight belongs to Claudio Bravo! #PORCHI #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/yKgUf0CcvE
"But I normally take things calmly and this was a very special game for us. We were able to reach the final which is very important for us, we're completing a very successful cycle. We're happy to play in the final.
"I don't think it's only chance. I think you need to work a lot, you need to study your opponent. I think we played with our heads. We were quite tired at the end but playing with our heads as well as our hearts.
"I knew what I had to do. Of course we're very happy because we've been able to stop the European champions.
"Portugal had many chances to score. I think the game was quite balanced. Both teams showed great respect for the other.
"The secret, I think, is that we never stop believing in ourselves and we want to do everything we can to win. We still have one more game to win."
|Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
|Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
|Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
|Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
|Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
|DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
|Britton signs new Swansea deal
|Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
|Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
|Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
|Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
|Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
|Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
|Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
|Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
|Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
|We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
|Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
|No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
|Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
|FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
|Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
|Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
|Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
|Hillsborough: The CPS charges
|Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
|Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan