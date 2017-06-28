Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire

Chile's wrecking ball at international tournaments just keeps on swinging. The best-supported team at the Confederations Cup has claimed Portugal as their latest scalp, winning a penalty shootout (again) to reach the final and another shot at glory.
Much of the talk before the game was about Cristiano Ronaldo against Alexis Sanchez, but neither livewire managed to spark in 120 tense minutes of the semi-final in Kazan. Instead, it was one of Chile's almost-forgotten heroes who made the telling contribution.
It's fitting that Claudio Bravo should be the hero.
A torrid season at Manchester City must have had the goalkeeper doubting his own credentials but he made three excellent shootout saves to deny the European champions their own chance of history.
The #BUDMOTM is... Claudio Bravo! #PORCHI | #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/9ZwRQAetTs— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 28, 2017
It was unsurprising to see this game billed as the battle of the two star forwards. They were on the fringes of the action for the most part but always looked ready to change the game, hovering around the field of play waiting to produce moments of magic when it suited.
Sanchez's first involvement was a glorious reverse pass that sent Eduardo Vargas clean through. His strike partner should have scored but shot straight at Rui Patricio. In response, Ronaldo collected a high long ball and sent a sublime cross into the feet of Andre Silva, who was denied at the far post by the width of the sprawling Bravo's backside.
The fast and attacking opening seemed to catch everyone by surprise and matters were soon broken down into feisty fits and starts. William Carvalho caught Vargas on the foot and Gonzalo Jara stood on Adrien Silva's ankle. The Sporting CP midfielder later talked himself into the book for protesting against Chile's rough treatment but it was coming from both sides.
All the while, Sanchez and Ronaldo paced, pouted and waited to pounce without ever landing a killer blow. Portugal's skipper was thwarted by Bravo early in the second half, Sanchez had a promising hit blocked by Jose Fonte and Ronaldo immediately led a counter-attack.
It was a prolonged 'feeling-out' of their opponents, a heavyweight bout of nothing but test jabs. One Ronaldo free-kick missed the sweet spot by several metres. Sanchez made a bold run but took a touch too many. They were all opportunities for great moments that rather limped into nothingness.
#CONFEDCUP | END OF 90— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 28, 2017
0-0
First goalless draw at Russia 2017 after 90 minutes #PORCHI
Follow here ➡️ https://t.co/oSBfZWHJ81 pic.twitter.com/52AGfav1rb
Sanchez missed his best chance early in extra-time. A brilliant turn and pass sent Mauricio Isla clear and the Arsenal man burst into the box to meet the cross, only to steer his header inches wide when almost all 40,855 in the stands thought it was in.
Both coaches were eager to stress before this match that each team depends on the sum of its parts and it would be remiss to ignore some of the other performances at Kazan Arena. Bernardo Silva was sublime until his damaged ankle could last no longer; William Carvalho had one of his best international performances.
For Chile, Arturo Vidal was at his rapacious best and was inches from an extra-time winner, his rasping shot clattering the post before the rebound was steered by Martin Rodriguez onto the crossbar and into Patricio's grateful gloves. He was never going to miss his penalty.
In the end, it was Bravo's moment. There was gamesmanship aplenty as he delayed Portugal's penalties to have a drink and danced from side to side on his line, but he saved from Ricardo Quaresma and Joao Moutinho as Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Sanchez scored with aplomb. When he refused to be bamboozled by Nani's dithering run-up, the stadium erupted as though it were a home game at the Copa America.
Ronaldo had never left the halfway line.
|Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
|Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
|Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
|Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
|Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
|DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
|Britton signs new Swansea deal
|Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
|Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
|Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
|Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
|Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
|Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
|Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
|Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
|Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
|We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
|Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
|No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
|Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
|FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
|Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
|Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
|Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
|Hillsborough: The CPS charges
|Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
|Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan