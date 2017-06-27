Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah

Germany midfielder Emre Can is relishing playing alongside new Liverpool recruit Mohamed Salah at Anfield next season.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made his move to secure Salah for a club-record initial outlay of €42million from Roma last week, with the Serie A side confirming the fee could eventually rise to €50m.
It means a second crack at the Premier League for the Egypt winger, who failed to make an impact at Chelsea before reviving his career in Italy at Fiorentina and then in the capital.
The 25-year-old netted 19 goals and supplied 15 assists across all competitions for Roma last season, numbers that have certainly caught Can's eye while on duty with Germany's Confederations Cup squad in Russia.
"I am really looking forward to it because he's a really good player," he said, speaking as Joachim Low's squad continued their preparations for Thursday's semi-final against Mexico in Sochi.
"Yesterday or the day before I saw the stats for him from last year in Italy.
"I think he will be a very good player for Liverpool."
From nervous excitement at his hotel to the joy of wearing #LFC red, we were with Salah all the way.
Full video: https://t.co/lyzv7zavds pic.twitter.com/yksZJYaqmG
Can supplied the champagne moment of Liverpool's third-place finish last term with his spectacular overhead kick against Watford topping numerous goal of the season polls.
The 23-year-old would be happy to see Klopp's wide attacking options further bolstered by Julian Brandt, the Bayer Leverkusen youngster who is also part of the Germany squad gearing up to face El Tri.
Brandt has also been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly favourites to secure his services for the 2018-19 campaign.
"He's a great player and if he wants to come to Liverpool the door is open, I think! I don't know," added Can.
