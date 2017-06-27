Shanghai Shenhua hope to agree contract extensions with Colombian stars Fredy Guarin and Giovanni Moreno.
Moreno has made 125 league appearance for Shanghai Shenhua since signing from Racing Club in 2012.
He was joined by fellow Colombia international Guarin in January 2016, the midfielder swapping Inter and Serie A for the Chinese Super League side.
"The two players are very popular and their contributions to the club have been displayed for all to see," said deputy general manager Zhou Jun.
"We're communicating with them about the contract extensions and hopefully I'll bring good result to everybody.
"Both of them consider Shenhua as a great club and love the atmosphere here. And if everything goes well, we are about to reach agreements [for contract extensions] soon."
According to Zhou, misfiring star striker Carlos Tevez, who was taken off last weekend after scoring his first goal since March in a 2-0 win over Yanbian Funde, has suffered a recurrence of the muscle injury that sidelined him earlier this season.
The 33-year-old former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward has netted just twice from eight league appearances in 2017.
Coached by Gus Poyet since November last year, Shanghai Shenhua are eighth in the CSL table.
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan
|Confederations Cup Diary: Ronaldo gold for Silva, don´t touch the dial in Chile
|Madrid allow Llorente to leave for La Real
|Anything Drogba can do - Hazard invests in new NASL franchise
|Lyon to keep Lacazette unless replacement bought, says president Aulas
|Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´
|Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore
|Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer
|FIFA referees chief praises VAR but sees work to be done
|You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary
|Kolarov keen on Lazio return
|Fiorentina put up for sale by Della Valle family
|Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
|Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
|New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
|Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
|Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
|No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
|Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
|Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
|I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
|Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
|De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
|Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
|Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
|Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
|Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
|Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
|Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
|Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
|Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
|PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
|Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
|Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
|Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
|Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
|Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post
|Postecoglou rues missed opportunity as Australia go out
|Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?
|Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal
|Mustafi hopes ´brilliant´ Sanchez can stay at Arsenal
|Pizzi hails returning Bravo as Chile go through in Russia
|Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn
|Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner
|Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win
|Balotelli signs new Nice contract
|Broos confused by VAR farce in Germany defeat
|Werner´s originals give Germany striking solution
|Brave Australia out but on the right track
|Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon
|VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man
|Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
|Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
|Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
|FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists ´there has never been a problem´
|Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
|Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
|Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola
|Allegri highlights Pjaca absence as key to Champions League final defeat
|Man City´s Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears
|Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
|´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
|Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
|Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
|Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
|China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
|Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
|Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
|New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
|Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
|MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
|Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
|Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
|Verratti denies giving interview about future
|Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
|Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes