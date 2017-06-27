Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return

Sevilla have confirmed a deal has been agreed in principle for Ever Banega to rejoin the club after a single season at Inter.

The Argentine is set to sign a three-year deal to return to Sevilla, where he won a pair of Europa League titles in his previous spell, subject to passing a medical.

New Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has allowed Banega to leave the club despite the 28-year-old scoring six goals in 20 Serie A starts last season.

The midfielder's agent, Marcelo Simian, had told Estadio Deportivo earlier on Tuesday that a deal was "very close".

Sevilla president Jose Castro is also keen to sign Inter forward Stevan Jovetic, who scored six goals on loan at Sevilla in the second half of last season, with Jesus Navas - a free agent after departing Manchester City - another target.

"You all know that we want Navas to come back and we are working with his agent to ensure there is a chance of him returning soon," Castro said.