Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles

If Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave Real Madrid the right place for him would be the Premier League, says former Portugal team-mate Raul Meireles.

Uncertainty continues to swirl around Ronaldo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu with the 32-year-old superstar reportedly keen to move on amid scrutiny over his tax affairs from Spanish authorities.

A return to Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League across a six-year period, has been mooted for the Madrid forward.

Should Ronaldo opt to leave Spain, Meireles believes the ideal destination would be England.

Asked if the Portugal captain could return to the English top flight, Meireles told Sky Sports: "Yes, of course.

"He was very successful in the Premier League so I think that if he does not want to stay at Real Madrid, or he wants to leave, then the Premier League is the right place for him to be."

Meireles, who had spells in England at Liverpool and Chelsea, is confident Ronaldo would be welcome at any Premier League club, not just United.

He said: "He played before at Manchester United, so it could be them, but I think any team..

"Chelsea? I do not know, but he can play for any team in the Premier League."