Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan

Vincenzo Montella remains hopeful AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will sign a contract extension, having initially declined a renewal.

It has been chaotic since Donnarumma announced he will not be signing a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2018.

Amid the back-and-forth between the club and agent Mino Raiola, the 18-year-old sensation appeared to pledge he would hold fresh talks with Milan via Instagram before claiming his social media account was hacked on Sunday.

Donnarumma's future, however, looks set to be resolved following the Under-21 European Championships and Milan head coach Montella insisted the reported Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United target is an important member at the San Siro.

"Donnarumma's future? I don't think it depends on Milan and it doesn't depend on me," Montella told Sky Sports Italia.

"The lad is reflecting on things with his entourage and it's right for him to reflect.

"He deserves to be waited for, and we hope he'll decide on Milan. We're waiting, goalkeeper is an important role and we hope he'll pick Milan."

Montella added: "I have a good relationship with the family. They're simple people, close to the values of life. They invited me for a coffee and I very gladly accepted."

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli also remains confident that the Serie A club will keep hold of Donnarumma, who made his debut as a 16-year-old.

"We'd like a fairytale with a happy ending, we’re calm and confident. We're doing our part, we're waiting," Mirabelli said.

"After the [Under-21] European Championships we'll sit down and see what's to be done."