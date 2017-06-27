Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims

AC Milan are attempting to conclude a deal to sign Premier League target Lucas Biglia from Lazio, according to the player's representative.

Biglia, 31, is under contract until June 2018, but is expected to leave Stadio Olimpico in the off-season.

The Argentina midfielder's agent has claimed Milan are close to securing the services of the former Anderlecht man, who was rumoured to be of interest to Arsenal and Liverpool.

"Lucas talked to Lazio a month ago, declaring his choice to leave Rome," Enzo Montepaone was quoted as saying by Il Messaggero.

"There's a deal with Milan and we're waiting for the two clubs to come to a definitive agreement.

"I know they're talking about finding a solution, because there's also an opportunity in England, but I can't say any more about that.

"Milan and Lazio are talking and they have to find a deal, next week I'll be in Italy and hopefully everything will be resolved quickly."