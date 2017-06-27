I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms

Dani Alves said he does not "play for money" when confirming his exit from Juventus ahead of a prospective move to Manchester City.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta last week announced Alves' contract in Turin would be terminated, despite his deal having another season to run, with the right-back set on departing.

The 34-year-old is expected to be reunited with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, under whom he won three LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues.

After missing out on a treble with defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Alves bade farewell to Juve and expressed how much he enjoyed the 2016-17 campaign in Italy.

"I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I experienced, the team-mates for welcoming me like the professionals that they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals," he wrote in an Instagram post, insisting money played no part in his decision.

"I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion and all the efforts to make this club a greater club every single day.

A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves23) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

"I apologise to the Juventus fans if sometimes they thought I had done something to offend them. This was never my intention, I just have a very spontaneous approach to life that few understand… although it appears that I am not perfect, however, my heart is pure.

"Today ends our professional relationship and I will take with me all of those who with love and true heart make Juve a great club. As everyone knows, I always say what I think and feel…

"I feel that I should say thank you to Mr Marotta for the opportunity he gave me, he's a great professional and someone who loves his job like few others…

"I don't play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it. I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for.

"I love football and money will never keep me in any place."