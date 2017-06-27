Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown

Javier Hernandez took part in training on Tuesday to hand Mexico a fitness boost ahead of their Confederations Cup semi-final against Germany.

Hernandez worked away from his team-mates on Monday due to suffering from muscular fatigue.

His absence was described as precautionary and so it proved as the 29-year-old striker went to work with the rest of Juan Carlos Osorio's squad in Adler.

Mexico face Germany at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Thursday and the ex-Manchester United favourite will be a familiar face for many of the opposition, having plied his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen for the past two seasons.