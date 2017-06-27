Related

Article

Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid

27 June 2017 21:42

Allegations of corruption have dogged Qatar's successful bid to win the right to host the 2022 World Cup since the stunning announcement was made in Zurich in December 2010.

After previously making only an edited and summarised version of former New York attorney Michael Garcia's report available, the news that the extensive document had been leaked to German newspaper Bild has prompted FIFA to make the findings available in full.

Here, we highlight the key conclusions regarding Qatar's bid.

 

NO SMOKING GUN OVER GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT

Garcia acknowledged that the closeness of the working ties between the Qatari government and the bid team prompted suspicion, but ultimately found no proof of any wrongdoing.  

"The relationship between the Qatari government and the bid team generated controversy even prior to the December 2, 2010 World Cup vote," he wrote. 

"Statements such as those found in the official minutes, as well as other connections between government entities and the bid team, have helped create an appearance of impropriety. 

"Whatever speculation that may have resulted from the links with QIA [Qatar Investment Authority] or the broad statement of support by the Qatar government does not rise to the level of credible allegations."

 

BUT SOUR_PIGGY'S ROLE REMAINS A MYSTERY 

Garcia dedicates significant energy in his report to the role of 'Joe Sim', real name Hong Chye Sim, who used the unusual email address 'sour_piggy', and presented himself as a businessman and senior advisor to the Thailand Football Association, and who appeared to enjoy a close relationship with Thailand's FA President and FIFA Executive Committee member Worawi Makudi.

While unable to identify a specific instance of wrongdoing, Garcia wrote: "It was plainly inappropriate for Mr. Sim, an advisor to the Thai FA, to simultaneously negotiate football sponsorships and LNG [liquid natural gas] sales with Qatari energy leaders months before the December 2010 World Cup vote, given Qatar's bid to host and Mr. Makudi's status as a voting member of FIFA's Executive Committee."

 

PLATINI IN THE CLEAR OVER SARKOZY MEETING 

It has previously been claimed that a meal attended by then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy, high-ranking Qatari officials and former UEFA president Michel Platini influenced the latter's voting decision for the 2022 event in favour of the Gulf nation.

Garcia, though, determined that: "Without more [information], inquiry into the scope of investment by one sovereign nation in the territory of another is well beyond the… the Investigatory Chamber's authority and the subject matter of this report. On this record, no evidence has been uncovered linking Mr. Platini's vote to any such investment and accordingly the Investigatory Chamber finds no further action is necessary."

 

ASPIRE ACADEMY EXPLOITED

Garcia questioned the motives behind Qatar 2022's relationship with Aspire Academy, a local state-of-the-art sporting facility that hosted numerous youth teams from around the world during the lead-up to the bidding process.

"Aspire Academy was… a valuable asset for Qatar's bid team… it was [a] strategy to use that facility as a means to confer benefits on Executive Committee members," Garcia wrote.

"At a minimum, the targeting of Aspire-related resources to curry favour with Executive Committee members created the appearance of impropriety. Those actions served to undermine the integrity of the bidding process."

 

BRAZIL V ARGENTINA IN DOHA

The financing arrangements for an international friendly between Brazil and Argentina in Doha in 2010 come under considerable scrutiny from Garcia, including the extraordinary concessions made to former Brazil Football Confederation [CBF] president Ricardo Teixeira.

"Even relative to the five-star accommodations the players and top football officials enjoyed, the amenities provided to Mr. Teixeira for the Brazil-Argentina match were excessive… the considerable costs related to the visit by Mr. Teixeira, the only Executive Committee member among the CBF and AFA delegations in Qatar, were paid for by Qatar's bid team," Garcia wrote. 

"The trip to Doha for the friendly match was not ostensibly related to the bid.

"Nevertheless, Qatar 2022 paid for Mr. Teixeira's lavish accommodations apparently because of his status as a voting Executive Committee member. 

"This was a benefit provided to Mr. Teixeira by the bid team and would appear to violate both the bidding rules and the FIFA ethics provisions in force at the time."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 June

22:02 I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
21:52 Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
21:42 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
21:17 Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
21:17 Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
20:09 Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
19:52 Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
19:25 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
19:02 What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
18:56 Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
18:37 Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
18:28 Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
18:26 Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
17:05 FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
16:56 Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
16:12 Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
15:57 Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
15:02 Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
14:47 Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
14:33 Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
14:13 Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
13:50 Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
13:48 Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
13:25 Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
13:00 Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
12:59 Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
12:41 Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
12:24 Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
11:43 FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
11:37 Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
08:41 Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
08:14 Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
05:07 Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
04:32 WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
03:27 Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
01:25 Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan

Monday 26 June

22:31 Confederations Cup Diary: Ronaldo gold for Silva, don´t touch the dial in Chile
22:24 Madrid allow Llorente to leave for La Real
21:44 Anything Drogba can do - Hazard invests in new NASL franchise
21:34 Lyon to keep Lacazette unless replacement bought, says president Aulas
21:14 Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´
20:57 Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore
20:07 Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer
19:12 FIFA referees chief praises VAR but sees work to be done
19:07 You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary
18:46 Kolarov keen on Lazio return
18:40 Fiorentina put up for sale by Della Valle family
18:27 Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
17:51 Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
17:17 New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
16:31 Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
16:31 Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
16:13 Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
15:56 No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
15:19 Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
15:02 Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
14:58 I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
14:57 Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
14:22 De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
13:34 Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
12:11 Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
11:38 Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
10:58 Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
10:07 Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
09:37 Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
09:17 Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
09:07 Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
08:00 PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
06:54 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
01:53 Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
00:38 Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
00:36 Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
00:23 Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post

Sunday 25 June

23:26 Postecoglou rues missed opportunity as Australia go out
23:18 Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?
22:44 Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal
22:30 Mustafi hopes ´brilliant´ Sanchez can stay at Arsenal
22:26 Pizzi hails returning Bravo as Chile go through in Russia
22:11 Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James
22:11 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn
21:55 Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner
20:50 Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win
20:42 Balotelli signs new Nice contract
20:26 Broos confused by VAR farce in Germany defeat
19:55 Werner´s originals give Germany striking solution
19:27 Brave Australia out but on the right track
19:08 Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon
19:04 VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man
19:02 Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
19:00 Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
18:47 Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
18:24 FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists ´there has never been a problem´
18:02 Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
18:00 Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
17:34 Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola
17:33 Allegri highlights Pjaca absence as key to Champions League final defeat
16:32 Man City´s Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears
16:18 Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
15:33 ´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
14:42 Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
13:44 Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
12:48 Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
11:52 China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
11:23 Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
10:36 Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
09:54 New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
07:23 Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
06:52 MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
05:20 Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
04:15 Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
03:14 Verratti denies giving interview about future
02:24 Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
00:11 Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes

Facebook