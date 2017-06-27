Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi

Chile boss Juan Antonio Pizzi is confident his side are fully equipped to deal with the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portugal captain scored twice and registered one assist in three group games at the Confederations Cup to help his side reach the semi-finals.
The European champions will play Chile in the last four in what will be their second match at Kazan Arena, after the Copa America holders finished second in Group B behind Germany.
Pizzi believes Ronaldo can only be a danger when Portugal are playing well as a united team but he has faith his own players know how to handle him.
"Of course, we analyse our opponents every time we play. It doesn't matter who we're playing," he told a news conference.
"Ronaldo is part of the team and of course we'll have to watch him and try to counter his strengths. He's got many. But we'll do nothing special, really, just what we do every time we play a game.
"One of the things we really value is that our game plan uses every single player. We're a group, a real team and it's a collective effort from 11 players on the pitch. The only way we can be really successful is if every single player gives their very best.
"Portugal have to play as a team as well, even if they have a player like Ronaldo. He needs team-mates to develop his style and his game.
"I can only repeat what I've said before: we always analyse the teams we play so we've analysed Portugal as a whole. We need to know what Ronaldo's skills are but I think we all know; he's been showing what he can do for 10 or 12 years now. He might get his fifth Ballon d'Or.
"His individual skills are excellent: he can score, he is fast, he has very strong spirit. We have to counter those as we can. For instance, we'll try to stop them in the air, where they are strong. We'll try to stop tackles that can create risky situations for our team."
Celta Vigo midfielder Marcelo Diaz, who has faced Ronaldo in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, added: "We all know he's an amazing player, very dangerous, and he can decide a game on his own. He had an amazing season in Spain and he's playing here with the same strength.
"We'll try to reduce the spaces he has to move in. We'll look to play as we have before to stop him."
Chile finished behind Germany in their group after a surprise 1-1 draw with Australia on matchday three saw them surrender top spot to the world champions.
However, they remain many people's favourites to win the tournament and they have a clean bill of health for the last four, with Pizzi confirming that Gary Medel and Claudio Bravo are both fit.
Yet Pizzi does not feel that being considered favourites will have any impact on his side.
#OnThisDay last year, @LaRoja won Copa America Centenario 2016! Will they be lifting another trophy on 2 July? #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/L895PHfbZm— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 26, 2017
"I've said before that it doesn't really matter to me. I've said both teams are excellent and both want to get to the final and both have enough assets to get a good result," he said.
"We'll try to impose our style but I've said many times before, it doesn't matter if we're favourites, we won't change our style based on that."
On opposing head coach Fernando Santos, he added: "I think you all know that Santos deserves utmost respect. His experience is incredible. Everyone who knows football respects him."
Pizzi, a former Porto striker, also expressed his condolences for the victims of the forest fires that have devastated Portugal in the last two weeks.
Their opening match at these finals was preceded by a moment's silence after over 60 people were killed in the blazes in the Pedrogao Grande region.
"I'd like to give my condolences to the families of those people in Portugal," Pizzi said. "I have many friends there as I played for Porto. I really regret what happened last week in that beautiful country."
