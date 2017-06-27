Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals

Sevilla are "very close" to completing the signing of Ever Banega from Inter, according to the midfielder's agent.

Marcelo Simian confirmed a deal for Banega to return to the LaLiga club after a single year in Serie A is expected to be completed soon.

Argentina international Banega started 20 Serie A games and scored six league goals for Inter last season after moving on a free transfer from Sevilla, but he will be allowed by new Inter coach Luciano Spalletti to return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"Banega will go to Sevilla, there's nothing with Paris Saint-Germain," Simian told Estadio Deportivo.

"The deal is not done yet, but we're very close. Everything seems to be going in the right direction."

PSG had been linked with a move for Banega, who won back-to-back Europa League titles at Sevilla under the leadership of the Ligue 1 side's coach Unai Emery, but Simian told ABC Sevilla a three-year deal with the LaLiga team is agreed.

Inter's sporting director Walter Sabatini has suggested a reported fee of €9million would not be enough to buy Banega, while president Jose Castro has spoken of his desire to bring the 28-year-old back to Sevilla.

Castro is also pursuing a permanent deal for Banega's Inter team-mate Stevan Jovetic, the Montenegro international having scored six goals on loan at Sevilla in the second half of last season, with his move including a €13million option to buy the forward.

Should Banega and Jovetic complete their returns to Sevilla, they will play under the club's new coach Eduardo Berizzo, who moved from Celta Vigo to succeed Jorge Sampaoli after he took the Argentina job.