Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move

Danny Vukovic has completed a move from A-League side Sydney FC to join up with Belgian Pro League club Genk.

Sydney had announced Vukovic's impending departure to an unnamed club last week and the two-year deal with the option to extend the contract by a further 24 months was confirmed by the Belgian outfit on Tuesday.

Vukovic won the Grand Final in his single season at Sydney, saving a penalty in the club's shootout success against former club Melbourne Victory to make up for his three previous defeats in the final with Central Coast Mariners and Perth Glory.

"I am very fortunate to have had the best season of my career since joining Sydney FC," Vukovic said on leaving Sydney.

"It has been an amazing 12 months for me and my family, a year I will always remember, and I would like to thank the members and everyone at the club for an unforgettable experience.

"I'm very sad to leave but to have such an unbelievable opportunity so late in my career is something that I just couldn't turn down."