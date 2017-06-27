Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio lauded the quality of wantaway AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is reportedly attracting interest from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Donnarumma – out of contract in 2018 – has been linked with Spanish and European champions Madrid after announcing that he will not sign a Milan renewal.

However, the 18-year-old Italy international could still extend his contract at San Siro following the European Under-21 Championship.

Asked about Donnarumma ahead of Spain's U21 showdown with Italy on Tuesday, Asensio said: "He is a young goalkeeper, who has shown that he is a great keeper.

"He has a great future, but he also has a great present.

"If he is prepared or not to play in Real Madrid, I do not decide it."

Donnarumma has been Milan's undisputed number one since making his debut as a 16-year-old.

Seen as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon in the Italy team, Donnarumma appeared in all 38 Serie A matches as Milan finished sixth last season.