Article

Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links

27 June 2017 08:14

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio lauded the quality of wantaway AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is reportedly attracting interest from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Donnarumma – out of contract in 2018 – has been linked with Spanish and European champions Madrid after announcing that he will not sign a Milan renewal.

However, the 18-year-old Italy international could still extend his contract at San Siro following the European Under-21 Championship.

Asked about Donnarumma ahead of Spain's U21 showdown with Italy on Tuesday, Asensio said: "He is a young goalkeeper, who has shown that he is a great keeper.

"He has a great future, but he also has a great present.

"If he is prepared or not to play in Real Madrid, I do not decide it."

Donnarumma has been Milan's undisputed number one since making his debut as a 16-year-old.

Seen as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon in the Italy team, Donnarumma appeared in all 38 Serie A matches as Milan finished sixth last season.

