You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary

Most players use the off-season to spend time with their families and rest their weary legs at the end of another gruelling campaign.

Mats Hummels, it seems, is a little different.

The Germany international - who lifted the Bundesliga title after making an acrimonious switch from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich - chose to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book being published.

Hummels took the time to dress up as 'The Boy Who Lived', although if it wasn't for the tell-tale lightning bolt scar one could be mistaken for thinking he was simply setting out for a stroll around the streets of Munich.

Aggrieved Dortmund fans may feel the defender's switch to Bayern means the Sorting Hat would be right to place him with the snakes of Slytherin...