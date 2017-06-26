Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer

Patrick van Aanholt was disappointed by Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace exit, but is relishing the opportunity to learn new ideas from fellow Dutchman Frank de Boer.

De Boer signed a three-year deal on Monday to succeed Allardyce at Selhurst Park after the club conducted an extensive search for a new coach.

And Van Aanholt, who moved to Palace from Sunderland in the January transfer window, is keen to get started in pre-season training with De Boer.

"I was obviously disappointed to see Sam Allardyce leave the club at the end of last season as he was the reason why I joined but the news that a Dutchman has been named manager today is very exciting for me," the left-back told Palace's official website.

"His record shows the quality he has as a manager and I am looking forward to working with him.

"I see it as a great positive as we go into a new pre-season and we will all prepare for a Premier League season together with some new ideas from the boss."

If you could describe yourself in words, what would they be, @FdeBoerofficial?#deBoerIsOurs pic.twitter.com/g6ZKGNkGep — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 26, 2017

Former Inter coach De Boer was fired after just three months in charge of the Serie A side, but Van Aanholt hailed his new manager's Eredisivie experience – where he won four straight league titles.

"He is a big name in the Netherlands and has shown what he is capable of, having won the title four times at club level in his country [with Ajax] and I am looking forward to having the opportunity of seeing him bring his talent into the Premier League," added the 26-year-old.

"Personally it is a great opportunity for me to learn under him and I am looking forward to having the benefit of working with him once we get back to training.

"He has already shown what an impact he can have when you look back at what he has achieved at club level."