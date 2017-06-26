Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash

Portugal midfielder Pizzi has warned that Chile remain one of the favourites to win the Confederations Cup as his side prepare to meet them in Wednesday's semi-final.
The Copa America holders were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Australia in their final Group B game, a result that allowed Germany to claim top spot in the group with a 3-1 win over Cameroon.
It means Juan Antonio Pizzi's side must return to Kazan Arena to face Group A winners Portugal, a team they last met in a friendly match in 2011, which finished 1-1.
Chile have failed to win any of their last three games with a European team and Fernando Santos' side have only been beaten once in their last 10 matches.
But Pizzi – who made his first appearance of the competition from the bench in the 4-0 victory over New Zealand last Saturday – expects a tough test in the Tatarstan capital.
Objetivo cumprido Orgulhoso pelas internacionalizações! pic.twitter.com/pQCxc2GwNb— João Moutinho (@JoaoMoutinho) June 25, 2017
"We're facing one of the favourite teams who, like Germany, were favourites from the start," he told a news conference.
"We know the difficulties Chile pose for us but we will prepare to play a good game on Wednesday, knowing that we have a very tough opponent ahead who have shown their quality over the past few years.
"They have already won the Copa America and been doing well in the Confederations Cup but I think we are ready to play a good game and achieve our goal of being in the final next Sunday.
"They have excellent players who play for great clubs of a world-class level. We've had an excellent tournament and we want to continue our work."
Hay goles que no se olvidan nunca...— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 25, 2017
¡Grande, Tin!#VamosChile pic.twitter.com/tipSJvJ7jL
Chile are bidding to keep up South America's impressive record in this tournament. The last time a Confederations Cup final did not feature a team from the continent was in 2003, when France beat Cameroon.
Their path to this year's showpiece in St Petersburg has been complicated by their failure to top the group but defender Gonzalo Jara does not believe meeting Group A runners-up Mexico would have been any easier.
"Yes, [facing Portugal] is tough, just as Mexico would have been," he said after their draw with Australia. "It doesn't make any difference to us whether it's Mexico or Portugal.
"I think the four best teams are here so they will be some good semi-finals."
Centre-back Pepe is suspended for Portugal, while Bernardo Silva was forced to sit out a training session on Monday due to an ankle knock sustained against New Zealand. Raphael Guerreiro is also still recovering from a left ankle blow he suffered in the 1-0 win over Russia.
Key Opta Stats:
- Portugal won their last game against a South American side, beating Argentina 1-0 in a friendly in November 2014.
- Portugal are the joint-highest scorers in this year's Confederations Cup (7 – level with Germany), while both Portugal and Chile have conceded the fewest goals (2).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice in this year's tournament – no other player has scored more often.
- Chile's four goals have been scored by different players (Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Martin Rodriguez), with Vidal, Sanchez and Vargas also providing an assist.
- Either Portugal or Chile will become the first nation to reach the final in their Confederations Cup debut since France in 2001 – the French had won the European Championship in the previous year, as Portugal have done.
- Portugal are the only side who have not been behind at any stage in the 2017 Confederations Cup.
- Three of Chile's four goals at these finals have come after half-time.
