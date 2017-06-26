Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts

Clint Dempsey equalised with virtually the last kick of the match as defending MLS Cup champions and 10-man Seattle Sounders thwarted Portland Timbers in a dramatic 2-2 draw.
With 94 minutes played and time running out at Providence Park on Sunday, United States international and substitute Dempsey popped up to steal a point for the visiting Sounders.
The Timbers, on a three-match losing streak, were on track after Fanendo Adi and Dairon Asprilla struck in first-half stoppage time.
Joevin Jones followed up his own rebound to give the Sounders a 27th-minute lead away from home.
Adi restored parity from the penalty spot for his 50th MLS goal after Darlington Nagbe was fouled inside the area, with Brad Evans shown a red card.
Boom. @daironasprilla. #RCTID #PORvSEA #GutTheFish pic.twitter.com/rZM11glBbx— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 26, 2017
It got worse for the Sounders just moments later when Asprilla rose highest to head home David Guzman's corner on the stroke of half-time.
But as the Sounders neared victory, Dempsey came off the bench and guided a header into the bottom corner of the net.
Who else?— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 26, 2017
Dempsey with the LATE equalizer for @SoundersFC. #PORvSEA https://t.co/OHtnOm4Mkg
The slumping Timbers are third in the Western Conference, four points ahead of eighth-placed Seattle.
