Related

Article

Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts

26 June 2017 06:54

Clint Dempsey equalised with virtually the last kick of the match as defending MLS Cup champions and 10-man Seattle Sounders thwarted Portland Timbers in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

With 94 minutes played and time running out at Providence Park on Sunday, United States international and substitute Dempsey popped up to steal a point for the visiting Sounders.

The Timbers, on a three-match losing streak, were on track after Fanendo Adi and Dairon Asprilla struck in first-half stoppage time.

Joevin Jones followed up his own rebound to give the Sounders a 27th-minute lead away from home.

Adi restored parity from the penalty spot for his 50th MLS goal after Darlington Nagbe was fouled inside the area, with Brad Evans shown a red card.

It got worse for the Sounders just moments later when Asprilla rose highest to head home David Guzman's corner on the stroke of half-time.

But as the Sounders neared victory, Dempsey came off the bench and guided a header into the bottom corner of the net.

The slumping Timbers are third in the Western Conference, four points ahead of eighth-placed Seattle.

Sponsored links

Monday 26 June

06:54 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
01:53 Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
00:38 Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
00:36 Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
00:23 Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post

Sunday 25 June

23:26 Postecoglou rues missed opportunity as Australia go out
23:18 Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?
22:44 Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal
22:30 Mustafi hopes ´brilliant´ Sanchez can stay at Arsenal
22:26 Pizzi hails returning Bravo as Chile go through in Russia
22:11 Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James
22:11 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn
21:55 Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner
20:50 Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win
20:42 Balotelli signs new Nice contract
20:26 Broos confused by VAR farce in Germany defeat
19:55 Werner´s originals give Germany striking solution
19:27 Brave Australia out but on the right track
19:08 Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon
19:04 VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man
19:02 Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
19:00 Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
18:47 Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
18:24 FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists ´there has never been a problem´
18:02 Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
18:00 Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
17:34 Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola
17:33 Allegri highlights Pjaca absence as key to Champions League final defeat
16:32 Man City´s Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears
16:18 Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
15:33 ´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
14:42 Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
13:44 Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
12:48 Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
11:52 China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
11:23 Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
10:36 Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
09:54 New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
07:23 Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
06:52 MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
05:20 Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
04:15 Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
03:14 Verratti denies giving interview about future
02:24 Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
00:11 Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes

Saturday 24 June

23:58 Confederations Cup Diary: Broos bristles at holiday topic, Low turns ball boy and it takes all saw-t
23:40 Germany through to U-21 Euros semis despite Italy defeat
23:36 Diego Alves´ representatives deny talk of Roma agreement
23:24 We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
23:23 Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
23:11 Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
22:26 Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
21:48 WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
21:38 Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
21:20 Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
20:27 Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
20:18 Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
19:56 Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
19:44 Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
19:24 Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
19:23 Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
19:16 New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
18:56 Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
18:29 Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
18:17 New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
17:56 Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
17:25 Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
17:18 Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
17:08 We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
16:16 I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
15:56 Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
15:42 Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
15:23 Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
15:09 Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
15:00 Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
14:49 Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
14:18 Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
14:07 Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
13:58 Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
13:09 Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
12:51 Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
12:19 Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
12:16 Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
11:57 Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
11:05 Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
11:00 Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
10:55 Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
10:01 Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
09:00 Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
05:13 MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
04:13 Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
03:57 Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
03:01 Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
00:22 Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee

Facebook