No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal

Frank de Boer insists he does not see the Crystal Palace job as a stepping stone and hopes to see out his three-year contract at the club.

The former Ajax and Inter boss was appointed on Monday and insists he is not fazed at becoming the club's fifth permanent manager in four years.

And De Boer, 47, claimed he did not view the Palace job as one he could use to land a bigger role in the future.

"No, I don't want to think about [stepping stones]," he told reporters as he conducted his first Palace media conference.

"I am focusing on this job right now and what happens in the future is not important.

"I want to concentrate on making Crystal Palace a very solid Premier League club. That is my only concern. What time will bring, we will see.

"For me, I want to stay. I signed for three years so normally I want to stay for three years - that means it would be going well.

"I think every manager who steps in [to a new job] thinks the same - I am confident in my team around me and the players we can build a solid club with this organisation and the people around us."

@FdeBoerofficial: "Crystal Palace is a club that can still grow further. I've done my homework on the players." #deBoerIsOurs pic.twitter.com/POuRSf9mla — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 26, 2017

De Boer was excited to take on his first job in the Premier League, which his brother Ronald described last week as "every manager's dream".

"The prospect of managing a club in the Premier League is exciting," said Frank.

"There are almost no weak teams in the Premier League and I'm excited to be the manager of this club.

"I think every club wants to make the right choice, of course, but in the end we had talks, Steve and I with my agent, and I had a good feeling about the club.

"When he asked me, I did my own work to get more information about the club, its spirit and players, and I am happy to be here.

"The club can grow further and further. Every year they can spend a lot of money so there is the possibility to do something good. There is potential to be a solid Premier League club and that is the most important thing right now.

"I haven't met the players so I need to see them. I have my ideas and one or two signings that are necessary but first I want to see those who are here right now.

"We want to be a solid Premier League team and not to struggle with relegation, that is the main target of course. We can do more, that is nice, but first we have to be a solid Premier League club."