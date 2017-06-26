Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´

Gianluigi Donnarumma has moved to draw a line under the "uproar" caused by his social media posts, although he opted not to provide an update on his AC Milan future.

Donnarumma deleted his Instagram account and claimed it was hacked on Sunday after a message posted on the social media page appeared to pledge he would hold fresh contract talks with Milan.

The 18-year-old has a year remaining on his deal at San Siro and his agent Mino Raiola had previously indicated his client - linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain - would not renew.

Donnarumma, who also denied rumours of a split with Raiola on social media at the weekend, is preparing to face Spain in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship on Tuesday and he apologised for the bizarre social media incidents.

"I wanted to come here," Donnarumma told a media conference on Monday. "I wanted to show that I'm calm and thinking about tomorrow's game. I'm sorry this uproar has been created around me.

"Now I'm just thinking about the Spain game, my future will be spoken about after the national team. Social media can be both fun and not, but I use it to pass a bit of time."

Hackeraggio sul mio account

Chiudo social https://t.co/GMkxsdZsct — Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna1) June 25, 2017

Donnarumma insisted he is not worried about his performances after making errors in the last group game against Czech Republic.

"I haven't had time to think about mistakes, but it's not a matter of my mentality," he added.

"I'm here to think about the national team and winning this European Championship."

DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0

What's next? — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) June 25, 2017

Raiola, whose other clients include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has also had his say on the ongoing drama between himself, Milan and Donnarumma.

He posted on Twitter: "'Tweets between me and Gigi are tweets of friendship. After Euros we'll meet Milan. Now the national team is important."