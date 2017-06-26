Related

Article

Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas

26 June 2017 12:11

Besiktas say Manchester United will not be able to sign Anderson Talisca from Benfica because they have activated a clause to loan him for another season.

Attacking midfielder Talisca said earlier this month it was his dream to play for United and claimed Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him.

But Umut Guner, president of Besiktas' transfer committee, claims any interested clubs will not be able to strike a deal to sign the 23-year-old for another year.

Talisca scored 13 goals and added two assists in 22 Super Lig appearances last season and now looks set to stay with the Turkish champions.

"There is no deal with Manchester United or anyone else in place," Guner said to Hurriyet.

"We agreed to a two-year deal with Benfica. The loan did have a clause that the option [for a second year] had to be activated, which we did.

"Talisca will stay at Besiktas on loan for another season. Reports claiming that he can be signed for his €25m release clause are false, he has a deal with us.

"If a club wants to sign him now they will have to wait another 12 months."

Sponsored links

Monday 26 June

12:11 Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
11:38 Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
10:58 Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
10:07 Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
09:37 Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
09:17 Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
09:07 Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
08:00 PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
06:54 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
01:53 Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
00:38 Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
00:36 Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
00:23 Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post

Sunday 25 June

23:26 Postecoglou rues missed opportunity as Australia go out
23:18 Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?
22:44 Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal
22:30 Mustafi hopes ´brilliant´ Sanchez can stay at Arsenal
22:26 Pizzi hails returning Bravo as Chile go through in Russia
22:11 Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James
22:11 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn
21:55 Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner
20:50 Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win
20:42 Balotelli signs new Nice contract
20:26 Broos confused by VAR farce in Germany defeat
19:55 Werner´s originals give Germany striking solution
19:27 Brave Australia out but on the right track
19:08 Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon
19:04 VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man
19:02 Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
19:00 Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
18:47 Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
18:24 FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists ´there has never been a problem´
18:02 Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
18:00 Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
17:34 Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola
17:33 Allegri highlights Pjaca absence as key to Champions League final defeat
16:32 Man City´s Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears
16:18 Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
15:33 ´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
14:42 Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
13:44 Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
12:48 Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
11:52 China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
11:23 Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
10:36 Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
09:54 New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
07:23 Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
06:52 MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
05:20 Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
04:15 Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
03:14 Verratti denies giving interview about future
02:24 Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
00:11 Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes

Saturday 24 June

23:58 Confederations Cup Diary: Broos bristles at holiday topic, Low turns ball boy and it takes all saw-t
23:40 Germany through to U-21 Euros semis despite Italy defeat
23:36 Diego Alves´ representatives deny talk of Roma agreement
23:24 We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
23:23 Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
23:11 Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
22:26 Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
21:48 WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
21:38 Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
21:20 Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
20:27 Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
20:18 Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
19:56 Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
19:44 Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
19:24 Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
19:23 Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
19:16 New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
18:56 Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
18:29 Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
18:17 New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
17:56 Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
17:25 Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
17:18 Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
17:08 We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
16:16 I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
15:56 Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
15:42 Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
15:23 Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
15:09 Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
15:00 Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
14:49 Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
14:18 Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
14:07 Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
13:58 Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
13:09 Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
12:51 Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
12:19 Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
12:16 Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
11:57 Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
11:05 Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
11:00 Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
10:55 Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
10:01 Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
09:00 Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
05:13 MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
04:13 Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
03:57 Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
03:01 Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
00:22 Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee

Facebook