Valere Germain wants to write a "beautiful" story at Marseille, similar to that enjoyed by his father, who won three successive Ligue 1 titles at the club.
Germain Jr is no stranger to success himself, having been part of the Monaco side that ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the French top flight in scintillating fashion last season.
But the forward has opted for a new challenge, and that comes in the form of a move to Marseille, where on Monday he signed a four-year deal.
Germain follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells at the club - the first of which brought league triumphs in 1989, 1990 and 1991.
#ValereEstOlympien— Olympique Marseille (@OM_Officiel) June 26, 2017
L'OM, une histoire de famille pic.twitter.com/ZcI2mX1ghb
"My father had his story here, I want to write my story, I hope it will be as beautiful as his," Germain said in a media conference.
"If I had finished my career without playing for l'OM, I would have missed something. I have come for that, to realise my childhood dream.
"I felt that this year was a good time to join l'OM. The project is very well structured, which can become one of the best in Ligue 1. I wanted to be part of it.
"When I knew there was a big interest from l'OM, I did not hesitate for a second, I knew I was making the right choice."
Germain, who said in his news conference his target is to better his career-high 14 league goals in a season, joins a Marseille outfit that finished fifth in Ligue 1 in 2016-17.
Bonne route @ValereGermain ! #Merci pic.twitter.com/eCWqhNuTHY— AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) June 26, 2017
|Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
|Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
|New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
|Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
|Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
|No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
|Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
|Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
|I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
|Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
|De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
|Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
|Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
|Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
|Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
|Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
|Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
|Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
|Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
|PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
|Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
|Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
|Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
|Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
|Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post
|Postecoglou rues missed opportunity as Australia go out
|Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?
|Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal
|Mustafi hopes ´brilliant´ Sanchez can stay at Arsenal
|Pizzi hails returning Bravo as Chile go through in Russia
|Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn
|Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner
|Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win
|Balotelli signs new Nice contract
|Broos confused by VAR farce in Germany defeat
|Werner´s originals give Germany striking solution
|Brave Australia out but on the right track
|Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon
|VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man
|Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
|Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
|Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
|FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists ´there has never been a problem´
|Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
|Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
|Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola
|Allegri highlights Pjaca absence as key to Champions League final defeat
|Man City´s Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears
|Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
|´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
|Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
|Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
|Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
|China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
|Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
|Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
|New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
|Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
|MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
|Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
|Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
|Verratti denies giving interview about future
|Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
|Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes
|Confederations Cup Diary: Broos bristles at holiday topic, Low turns ball boy and it takes all saw-t
|Germany through to U-21 Euros semis despite Italy defeat
|Diego Alves´ representatives deny talk of Roma agreement
|We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
|Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
|Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
|Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
|WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
|Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
|Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
|Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
|Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
|Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
|Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
|Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
|Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
|We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
|I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
|Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
|Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
|Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
|Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
|Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
|Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
|Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
|Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
|Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
|Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
|Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
|Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
|Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
|Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
|Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
|Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
|Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
|Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
|Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
|MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
|Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
|Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
|Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
|Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee