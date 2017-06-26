Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story

Valere Germain wants to write a "beautiful" story at Marseille, similar to that enjoyed by his father, who won three successive Ligue 1 titles at the club.

Germain Jr is no stranger to success himself, having been part of the Monaco side that ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the French top flight in scintillating fashion last season.

But the forward has opted for a new challenge, and that comes in the form of a move to Marseille, where on Monday he signed a four-year deal.

Germain follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells at the club - the first of which brought league triumphs in 1989, 1990 and 1991.

"My father had his story here, I want to write my story, I hope it will be as beautiful as his," Germain said in a media conference.

"If I had finished my career without playing for l'OM, I would have missed something. I have come for that, to realise my childhood dream.

"I felt that this year was a good time to join l'OM. The project is very well structured, which can become one of the best in Ligue 1. I wanted to be part of it.

"When I knew there was a big interest from l'OM, I did not hesitate for a second, I knew I was making the right choice."

Germain, who said in his news conference his target is to better his career-high 14 league goals in a season, joins a Marseille outfit that finished fifth in Ligue 1 in 2016-17.