Kolarov keen on Lazio return

Aleksandar Kolarov has set his sights on a return to Lazion once his Manchester City "adventure" comes to an end.

The Serbia international has one year remaining on his deal at the Premier League club and he started 27 league games under Pep Guardiola last season.

Kolarov played for Lazio between 2007 and 2010 before making the move to City for a reported fee of £16million and the left-back would love to play at Stadio Olimpico again before the end of his career.

"I would love to return to Lazio," Kolarov told Il Messaggero. "I am no longer young but I can still have my say!

"Seriously when I finish my adventure at City it would be nice to embrace the white and blue again.

"Maybe even as a manager. I have not decided what I'll do when I finish playing football but I will stay in football.

"The football in England is different, the stadiums are always full but I miss Italy."

City allowed left-back Gael Clichy to leave at the end of his contract but the club have been linked with a move for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy and Southampton's Ryan Bertrand.