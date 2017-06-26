Related

I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch

26 June 2017 14:58

Alexandre Pato remains "in love with Italy" and has suggested he would be open to moving back to Serie A, with the Brazilian even happy to sign for Inter, rivals of his former club AC Milan.

Pato only signed for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjiang in January and the 27-year-old has settled in quickly, scoring seven goals in 14 league games for his new side.

But the nomadic forward, who has played for Corinthians and Sao Paolo in his homeland as well as Chelsea and Villarreal in Europe since leaving Milan in 2012, is seemingly already planning his next move.

Inter have appointed Luciano Spalletti as the club's new coach and Pato says he would join Milan's rivals if given the opportunity to return to the city.

"I'm in love with Italy," Pato told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm fine in China at the moment and I'm happy to contribute to this project for football development, but in the future who knows.

"Would I say 'yes' to Inter? Why not? I'm a professional."

Milan's new Chinese owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, led by Yonghong Li - who bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi - have snapped up Andre Silva, Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio and Ricardo Rodriguez ahead of the new Serie A season and Pato is keen to see his old club return to the European elite.

"I don't know who [the club's new owners] are, but I can say that there's a great passion for football [in China]," Pato added. "They study it and have money to invest. They're already a great power on an economic level and want to become one in football.

"I played at Milan under Berlusconi, with whom I had a very close relationship. If Milan are so loved around the world, it is thanks to him. But the club needed major investment.

"I'm glad they've come in and are already making signings. Here, a lot is being said about Milan. I'd like them to go back to the successes of five or six years ago."

