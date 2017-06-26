Related

Article

Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League

26 June 2017 15:19

Frank de Boer has taken over as the new manager of Crystal Palace and in the process become the eighth Dutch boss to take a job in the Premier League.

After a successful spell with Ajax and a less decorated stint with Inter, De Boer was appointed to succeed Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park on Monday.

With players like Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke to build around, the 47-year-old will be hoping to bolster his reputation with Palace.

As he settles into the task, we take a look at how his compatriots fared in England's top flight.

 

RUUD GULLIT

Impressed as Chelsea player-manager, winning the FA Cup in 1997 – the club's first major trophy for 26 years – and finishing sixth. However, he was sacked midway through the following season despite sitting second amid a contract dispute with Ken Bates.

He struggled after taking charge of Newcastle United in 1998, his spell marred by a fall out with Alan Shearer, finishing 13th and losing the FA Cup final in his first year before resigning after a derby defeat to Sunderland early the following season.


MARTIN JOL

Record as Tottenham boss was solid, with two fifth-place finishes in his two full seasons at the helm, although his spell is perhaps best remembered for a final-day defeat to West Ham – and the dodgy lasagne that preceded it – which led to Arsenal pipping Spurs to a top-four finish in 2006.

A poor start to the 2007-08 campaign led to him being sacked - a decision viewed as harsh - and replaced by Juande Ramos, who subsequently struggled.


GUUS HIDDINK 

Served as Chelsea's interim manager twice, in 2009 and 2015-16. He won the FA Cup in an impressive first stint that also saw him take the Blues to the Champions League semi-finals, where they controversially lost to Barcelona.

His second spell, after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, saw him steady the ship and take the Blues from 16th to 10th in the table, before Antonio Conte's arrival led to another Premier League title.


RENE MEULENSTEEN

A long-time assistant to the legendary Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Meulensteen's stint as Fulham boss did not have similar success.

He only lasted 75 days during the 2013-14 season before being sacked, Fulham suffering relegation.


LOUIS VAN GAAL

A two-year spell at Manchester United featured memorable moments, with the Dutchman's unique style dealing with the media often attracting attention.

There were some good times on the pitch too, United winning the FA Cup against Palace in his last game. He ultimately paid the price for finishes of fourth and fifth in the league and a bland style of football saw him sacked and replaced by Mourinho after the Wembley win.


DICK ADVOCAAT

Led Sunderland to a remarkable Premier League survival after taking charge in March of the 2014-15 season, an achievement that left him in tears.

After initially announcing he would leave, Advocaat was persuaded to stay on the following season, but that proved unwise – he resigned early in October of 2015-16 after a bad start to the campaign.


RONALD KOEMAN

The former Barcelona star has impressed in a Premier League career that is still ongoing, leading Southampton to finishes of seventh and sixth in his two seasons at the helm.

He then joined Everton, finishing seventh in his first season, with the Toffees being tipped for a top-four charge in 2017-18 after an active start in the transfer market.

