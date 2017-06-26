Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low

Germany's Confederations Cup captain Julian Draxler praised Joachim Low's man-management and human qualities after the long-serving coach brought up his 100th victory in charge of the national team in Sunday's 3-1 win over Cameroon in Sochi.

After a goalless first half at Fisht Stadium, Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay scored his first international goal in spectacular style to set Low on the way to an incredible landmark.

Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka was sent off for a high lunge on Emre Can – a decision reached after the tournament's latest dalliance with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system caused more confusion than clarity – and Timo Werner followed Demirbay in opening his Germany account shortly afterwards in the 66th minute.

The RB Leipzig striker made the points safe nine minutes from time after Vincent Aboubakar briefly gave Cameroon hope, sealing top spot in the group and a semi-final against Mexico.

Attention post-match turned to centurion Low and PSG winger Draxler, who has been handed a role with ample positional and creative freedom in Russia led the tributes.

"I think, apart of his knowledge in football, Jogi Low also has a very good feeling for the team," he said.

"He knows who needs to talk and who not and I believe that Jogi Low in particular honours his humanity."

Like Draxler, Bayern Munich utility man Joshua Kimmich was a pre-teen when Low took charge of Germany for the first time, claiming a 3-0 friendly win over Sweden in August 2006.

A humbling reception for Joachim #Löw as he returns to the team hotel following his 100th #DieMannschaft victory #ConfedCup #GERCMR pic.twitter.com/tUA6zdrlgu — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 25, 2017

"Of course it's an insane statistic," said Kimmich, who roved effectively from right wing-back against Cameroon.

"It's great how he handles all players, experienced as well as the youngsters. He always builds a good team.

"If you just look at all those tournaments over the last 11 years, he always reached the semi-finals and we should never forget he is world champion. That speaks for itself."

Liverpool midfielder Can overcame a pre-match injury scare to be at the centre of the game's controversial flashpoint but his attentions also turned to Low afterwards.

"He is a super coach, he makes goods speeches and prepares us very well on the match," he said. "He is a very good coach, also tactically he is very flexible."

Draxler confirmed one of those well-judged rallying calls was required at the interval after an opening 45 minutes where Cameroon's pace and directness in attack caused Germany problems.

"I think if we start against Mexico as we did here then we will be behind at the break," he added.

"We have to look at exactly what we did wrong and why we didn’t enter the game well.

"But it speaks for us that after the speech of the coach at the break we did many things better and got in front with a beautiful goal from Kerim Demirbay."