Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has claimed his Instagram account was hacked after seemingly pledging to discuss a new contract at the club.

The 18-year-old has a year remaining on his deal at San Siro and his agent Mino Raiola previously indicated that the Italian would not sign a renewal.

Donnarumma hit back at reports he could split from Raiola and stay at AC Milan on Sunday, posting "#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" on his Twitter account.

And the teenager then appeared to have clarified his comments, with a message posted on his Instagram suggesting he had opted to give Milan another chance in contract talks.

"Today my tweet sparked a real uproar, which I did not wish to create, so for that I apologise," read the message.

"I wish to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and its fans. Now all that's in my mind is the national team, with whom I hope to give a gift to all the supporters.

"My promise is that, as soon as the [U21] Euros are finished, I will meet the club along with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal."

However, within an hour of Donnarumma's Instagram message being posted, the teenager had closed the social media account and insisted he had been hacked.

Hackeraggio sul mio account

Chiudo social https://t.co/GMkxsdZsct — Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna1) June 25, 2017

"Hacking on my account," Donnarumma wrote on Twitter. "I'm closing social media."

Raiola - who represents clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli - also had his say on the ongoing drama involving Donnarumma.

He wrote on his Twitter account: "DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0 What's next?"

DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0

What's next? — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) June 25, 2017

Donnarumma is currently on international duty, where he is due to represent Italy against Spain in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the goalkeeper.