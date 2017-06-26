Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen

Julian Brandt has ruled out a transfer to Bayern Munich, insisting he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen to help the club recover from a disappointing season.

The winger's father and agent had to deny reports a move to join Bayern had been agreed in April and now the 21-year-old himself has revealed he will be staying put.

Brandt, who is with Germany at the Confederations Cup, feels partially responsible for Leverkusen's poor 2016-17, the club slumping to a 12th-place finish and head coach Roger Schmidt being sacked in March.

And the prospect of the World Cup in Russia next year will not force Brandt to jump to a bigger club to boost his hopes of selection.

"My stomach as well as my mind tell me that the right moment for a transfer is not there yet," he said to Kicker.

"I am still young, but also in my fourth year - I feel responsible for the bad season. I therefore see it as my duty to bring the club back where it belongs and for me that means among the top six.

"Of course there are players who say a year without European football ahead of the World Cup is a reason to change clubs.

"But a transfer to a bigger club is also taking a risk one year ahead of the World Cup. You have to settle in there and possibly you don't get so much game time."

Brandt has two years remaining on his Leverkusen contract.