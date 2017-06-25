Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´

Daniel Sturridge should take the chance to move to Paris Saint-Germain if it presents itself, although Cristiano Ronaldo could deny him the chance, according to Jason McAteer.

Liverpool striker Sturridge has only started 25 Premier League games over the last three seasons, with injuries hampering him before manager Jurgen Klopp used him more often as a substitute in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old insists he is happy to stay with the Reds, but their former midfielder McAteer believes the time has come for him to move on.

PSG are reportedly interested, but McAteer feels the French club's pursuit of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo could affect the chances of Sturridge securing the move that would suit him most.

The England international has also been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham in the Premier League.

"I have heard West Ham want to sign him, but my personal opinion is that Daniel would thrive at somewhere like PSG," McAteer told The Sunday Mirror.

"Playing with superstars like Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria would suit his game. In France, he would also be out of the constant spotlight.

"The stumbling block would be the fee and whether Liverpool get the £40million they want for him, which remains to be seen.

"It could depend on Ronaldo. If he left Madrid, I'm certain he would join PSG – and that would rule out them moving for Sturridge.

"But, whatever happens, the time is right for Daniel to move."