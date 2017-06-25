Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich

Renato Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich despite a difficult first season in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old was signed from Benfica for an initial fee of €35million last May but made only nine starts under head coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2016-17.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who were said to be interested in signing him before he joined Bayern, while Juventus have reportedly enquired about a loan deal.

However, although the midfielder admits that he wants more playing time, he says he wants to prove himself at the Allianz Arena.

"Bayern are a great club," he was quoted as saying by Record after returning from Portugal duty at the European Under-21 Championship. "I don't know but in principle I will stay.

"If I don't, I won't be discouraged, but I want to stay and to do my best.

"I'm going to keep working. Of course I need to play more. By playing more, I gain more confidence and I feel better."