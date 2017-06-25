Related

Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado

25 June 2017 05:20

Cristiano Ronaldo is wanted by his team-mates at Real Madrid and will not find a club who help him more, according to Michel Salgado.

Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave the European champions amid accusations – which the player has denied – that he defrauded Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

Former club Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a swoop for the 32-year-old.

Salgado, a Madrid great who spent 10 seasons at the club, said Ronaldo was wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid players do not want him to leave," the former full-back told a news conference in Guatemala, via Marca.

"He will not find a club that gives him more than Madrid."

Ronaldo has starred since joining Madrid in 2009, winning the Champions League three times and LaLiga twice.

The Portugal international has also claimed the Ballon d'Or four times and is favourite to equal Lionel Messi's record of five in 2017.

