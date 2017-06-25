Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard

Chelsea great Frank Lampard believes Romelu Lukaku is a good option to replace Diego Costa, but feels the Spain international's departure will be a blow.
Costa claimed head coach Antonio Conte no longer wanted him at the Premier League champions, despite his 22 goals in 2016-17.
Lukaku, 24, has regularly been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge after four strong seasons at Everton.
Lampard said the Belgium international would be a fine replacement, but added there were other possibilities.
"I know Romelu from playing alongside him, it was early on in his career and he probably didn't get the chances in his first spell at the club," he told Sky Sports.
"He's certainly developed to a huge degree since he left the club, Romelu would certainly be a good option. The only thing Chelsea have to look at is the inflated market that is around now, it makes it very tough.
"In terms of an all-round striker, he's proven to have scored goals at Everton, but there are others. I'm sure they'll try and get a player in the same mode as Diego Costa that can give them a physical presence and 20 goals a season."
'You can never get enough of these celebrations...' #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/yExxBvfmIE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 24, 2017
Costa scored 20 league goals in two of his three seasons at Chelsea, helping them to the title in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
Lampard believes the Spain international's exit would be a blow, saying there were few like him.
"He's a fantastic striker and we all saw that last season and since he's been at Chelsea. He would be very difficult to replace, there's no doubt about it," the former England international said.
"I don't know where Diego Costa's mind is, whether he wants to leave or not, that's all speculation. One thing that is for sure, is that you've got a great striker in him.
"So, if he stays, brilliant, if he doesn't, then you'll have to go to the top end of the world's strikers to replace him. He's an all-round physical presence that also has the quality to get goals, that's not easy to find in the modern day."
|Confederations Cup Diary: Broos bristles at holiday topic, Low turns ball boy and it takes all saw-t
|Germany through to U-21 Euros semis despite Italy defeat
|Diego Alves´ representatives deny talk of Roma agreement
|We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
|Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
|Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
|Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
|WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
|Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
|Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
|Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
|Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
|Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
|Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
|Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
|Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
|We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
|I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
|Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
|Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
|Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
|Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
|Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
|Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
|Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
|Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
|Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
|Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
|Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
|Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
|Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
|Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
|Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
|Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
|Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
|Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
|Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
|MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
|Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
|Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
|Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
|Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee
|Portugal U21s won´t be matching the Euro success of Ronaldo and Co.
|Saints legend Le Tissier urges Pellegrino to entertain
|Salah set to thrill Liverpool fans - Ince
|Ronaldo and Hernandez don´t compare for Vasin
|Schick lauded as Czech´s best ahead of Juventus move
|Dortmund opportunity too good for Bosz to turn down, says De Boer
|The party won´t end if we exit Confederations Cup, says Russia boss Cherchesov
|Man Utd star Carrick: I might play for as long as Giggs!
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo not on winning side for once
|Chile v Australia: Troisi looking at bigger picture for Socceroos
|Jagielka buoyed by Everton transfer business
|Germany v Cameroon: Logistical motivation for Low
|Chelsea to Aston Villa will not feel like a step down for Terry, claims Sherwood
|Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico win MediaBowl, Beausejour is our new best friend and everyone loves
|Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger
|Frank de Boer will fulfil ´every manager´s dream´ at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald
|Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist
|Osorio: Russia clash the perfect chance to answer critics
|Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit
|Carrick not thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Man Utd
|Santos defends Portugal´s Euro 2016 win
|Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
|Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
|Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
|PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
|Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
|Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
|Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
|Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
|River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
|Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
|Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
|Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
|Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
|Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
|Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
|Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
|Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
|Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
|Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera