Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero

Juventus have room to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to leave Real Madrid, according to Alessandro Del Piero.

Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave the European champions amid accusations – which the player has denied – that he defrauded Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

His former club, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with moves for the star forward.

Del Piero, a Juve great who won six Serie A titles and a Champions League at the club, said the Serie A giants would be happy to have Ronaldo if he was to make a Madrid exit.

Ronaldo was the star with a brace as Madrid beat Juve 4-1 in the Champions League decider, leaving the Italian outfit still waiting to win the trophy for the first time since 1996.

"We hope to win it again," Del Piero said, via Marca.

"And if Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy at Real Madrid and wants to go, Juventus have a lot of space for him."

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is contracted at Madrid until 2021.