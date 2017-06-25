Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?

Day nine of the Confederations Cup was a special one for Tim Cahill, who made Australia history in their 1-1 draw with Chile in Moscow.
Julian Draxler celebrated the prospect of staying by the Black Sea for at least another four days, while FIFA offered their scouting services to Russia in pursuit of an Igor Akinfeev successor.
There was also a hugely impressive spot of dancing that made Omnisport feel not a little flat-footed.
FIFA LENDS A HAND IN RUSSIA'S SEARCH FOR AKINFEEV REPLACEMENT
Russia exited the Confederations Cup on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat to Mexico, in which goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev endured one of the more miserable of his 101 international appearances.
The CSKA Moscow man was culpable for both El Tri goals and his performance led to questions to head coach Stanislav Cherchesov after the match about whether it is time for a new man in between the posts.
FIFA appear to have done some early groundwork for next year's World Cup hosts on that front. They posted a video hours after the match showing great skill from a young Russian fan in the crowd for the game between Portugal and New Zealand, who safely claims a wayward ball flying up into the stands.
Posing the question 'The new Akinfeev?' did seem a little unkind, though. This young man caught the thing, after all.
The new Akinfeev?
The new... Lev Yashin Rinat Dasaev Igor Akinfeev This young fan showed great handling skills during the clash between All Whites and Seleções de Portugal at the FIFA Confederations Cup Remember where you saw him first… --- --- --- Watch the #ConfedCup! Find out who is showing the #ConfedCup in your territory: fifa-broadcasters.appspot.com?tag=MEXvRUSPosted by FIFA Confederations Cup on Saturday, 24 June 2017
LIFE'S A BEACH FOR GERMANY SKIPPER DRAXLER
Julian Draxler turned in another stylish display as Germany saw off 10-man Cameroon in Sochi, a brilliant backheel setting up Kerem Demirbay's spectacular opener.
The 3-1 win means Joachim Low's men will be back at Fisht Stadium for Thursday's semi-final against Mexico but there was more than professional pride and the fear of facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal that made Paris Saint-Germain winger Draxler keen to seal top spot in Group B.
"I prefer Sochi because there's the beach here and it's like a vacation a little bit," he told reporters after the match, unfortunately without an inflated lilo tucked under his arm.
"I'm happy we can play here and spend more time here."
FAB SEVEN LIFT SPIRITS
The hosts might have bowed out of their own part early but a day on from Russia's defeat to Mexico in Kazan, some musical veterans were doing what they could to keep spirits high in the Sochi sunshine.
"Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" might be as good a way as any to describe Igor Akinfeev's interpretation of the goalkeeping position for Stanislav Cherchesov's men but that was probably not the motivation for a brass band outside Fisht Stadium cranking out the Beatles' 1968 hit.
With or without Russia, life goes on at Confederations Cup 2017.
Russia might be out of #ConfedCup2017 but, as some wise men once said, Ob-la-di, Ob-la-da life goes on #Sochi @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/Ej0PQIbkf0— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 25, 2017
CAHILL'S CLASSY MESSAGE AFTER EARNING A SLICE OF SOCCEROOS HISTORY
Australia produced their best performance of the tournament to claim a 1-1 draw against Chile on Sunday in their final Group B game in Moscow.
James Troisi's goal put the Socceroos ahead but Martin Rodriguez's equaliser meant that Ange Postecoglu's side will be heading home.
There was, however, a moment for the nation to celebrate. Tim Cahill started the match to earn his 100th senior cap, becoming the first outfield player to do so for Australia and only the second of all time after goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.
The 37-year-old showed typical class in a post-match tweet, writing: "I'll always give everything for my country. So proud of everyone," alongside pictures from one of his most memorable days on the international stage.
I'll always give everything for my country— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 25, 2017
So proud of everyone. pic.twitter.com/gPs2L3hO3m
QUICKSTEP ON THE STREETS OF MOSCOW
Largely due to its Communist past, Russia has a reputation for being a dour, conservative country. A walk through Gorky Park on a summer's evening would indicate otherwise.
If you're not mown down by the never-ending number of cyclists, roller-bladers or skateboarders, it's a wonderfully uplifting place to be.
Young and old stroll round taking in the numerous activities which include gymnastics, beach volleyball, five-a-side football as well as watching live bands and street performers.
There is also the opportunity to indulge in some dancing, and not the kind of dancing this diary is used to. Oh no, not the usual feet-shuffling-while-looking-embarrassed-and-awkward stuff, these twentysomethings know their jive from their salsa and were happy to perform on the banks of the Moskva River.
This is nothing like the dancing I (used to) do on a Saturday night! But here in Moscow... pic.twitter.com/uvOY19P2ey— Jon Fisher (@fisherjon10) June 25, 2017
|Postecoglou rues missed opportunity as Australia go out
|Confederations Cup Diary: Drax on the beach, and did FIFA just troll Akinfeev?
|Donnarumma to discuss AC Milan renewal
|Mustafi hopes ´brilliant´ Sanchez can stay at Arsenal
|Pizzi hails returning Bravo as Chile go through in Russia
|Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn
|Draxler sees bright Germany future for goal hero Werner
|Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win
|Balotelli signs new Nice contract
|Broos confused by VAR farce in Germany defeat
|Werner´s originals give Germany striking solution
|Brave Australia out but on the right track
|Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon
|VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man
|Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
|Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
|Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich
|FIFA looking into Russia doping claims as Mutko insists ´there has never been a problem´
|Germany 3 Cameroon 1: World champions top Confederations Cup group amid more VAR confusion
|Chile 1 Australia 1: Substitute Rodriguez seals Portugal semi-final
|Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola
|Allegri highlights Pjaca absence as key to Champions League final defeat
|Man City´s Bernardo Silva allays ankle injury fears
|Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
|´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
|Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
|Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
|Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
|China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
|Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
|Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
|New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
|Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
|MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
|Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
|Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
|Verratti denies giving interview about future
|Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
|Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes
|Confederations Cup Diary: Broos bristles at holiday topic, Low turns ball boy and it takes all saw-t
|Germany through to U-21 Euros semis despite Italy defeat
|Diego Alves´ representatives deny talk of Roma agreement
|We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
|Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
|Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
|Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
|WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
|Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
|Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
|Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
|Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
|Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
|Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
|Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
|Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
|We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
|I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
|Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
|Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
|Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
|Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
|Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
|Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
|Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
|Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
|Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
|Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
|Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
|Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
|Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
|Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
|Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
|Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
|Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
|Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
|Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
|MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
|Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
|Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
|Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
|Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee