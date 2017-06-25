Chelsea have made defender Fankaty Dabo the latest player loaned out to partner club Vitesse Arnhem.
The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for Swindon Town in League One in the second half of last season and will now spend all of the 2017-18 campaign in the Eredivisie.
Dabo, a product of Chelsea's youth system, is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues.
Chelsea have loaned players to Vitesse on a regular basis since 2010, with Nemanja Matic and Betrand Traore among the players to have had stints in the Dutch top flight.
Last season, Nathan, Lewis Baker, Matt Miazga and Mukhtar Ali were all loaned to Vitesse as they finished fifth in the Dutch top flight.
|Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history
|´Spectacular´ Sanchez would improve Bayern, says Chile team-mate Vidal
|Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse
|Pogba: I could cope with Griezmann at Man City
|Sturridge to PSG move ´could depend on Ronaldo´
|China move would be ´positive´ for Wayne Rooney, says Eriksson
|Ex-Bayern Munich star Olic in retirement U-turn
|Paulinho reveals Barcelona offer
|New deal for Conte would be Chelsea´s best signing - Lampard
|Juve have room for Ronaldo, says Del Piero
|MLS Review: Opara scores stunner for Sporting, Accam nets hat-trick
|Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid – Salgado
|Lukaku a good option to replace Costa, says Lampard
|Verratti denies giving interview about future
|Aguero will stay at Man City – agent
|Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto´o and Neymar lead birthday tributes
|Confederations Cup Diary: Broos bristles at holiday topic, Low turns ball boy and it takes all saw-t
|Germany through to U-21 Euros semis despite Italy defeat
|Diego Alves´ representatives deny talk of Roma agreement
|We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
|Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
|Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
|Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
|WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
|Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
|Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
|Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
|Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
|Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
|Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
|Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
|Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
|We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
|I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
|Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
|Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
|Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
|Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
|Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
|Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
|Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
|Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
|Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
|Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
|Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
|Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
|Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
|Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
|Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
|Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
|Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
|Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
|Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
|MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
|Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
|Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
|Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
|Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee
|Portugal U21s won´t be matching the Euro success of Ronaldo and Co.
|Saints legend Le Tissier urges Pellegrino to entertain
|Salah set to thrill Liverpool fans - Ince
|Ronaldo and Hernandez don´t compare for Vasin
|Schick lauded as Czech´s best ahead of Juventus move
|Dortmund opportunity too good for Bosz to turn down, says De Boer
|The party won´t end if we exit Confederations Cup, says Russia boss Cherchesov
|Man Utd star Carrick: I might play for as long as Giggs!
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo not on winning side for once
|Chile v Australia: Troisi looking at bigger picture for Socceroos
|Jagielka buoyed by Everton transfer business
|Germany v Cameroon: Logistical motivation for Low
|Chelsea to Aston Villa will not feel like a step down for Terry, claims Sherwood
|Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico win MediaBowl, Beausejour is our new best friend and everyone loves
|Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger
|Frank de Boer will fulfil ´every manager´s dream´ at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald
|Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist
|Osorio: Russia clash the perfect chance to answer critics
|Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit
|Carrick not thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Man Utd
|Santos defends Portugal´s Euro 2016 win
|Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
|Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
|Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
|PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
|Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
|Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
|Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
|Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
|River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
|Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
|Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
|Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
|Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
|Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
|Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
|Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
|Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
|Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
|Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera