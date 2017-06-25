Centurion Low shares the credit after landmark Germany win

Joachim Low was keen to pay tribute to Germany players and staff past and present after he chalked up a 100th win as national team head coach.

The landmark arrived in his 150th game, with a superb Kerem Demirbay opener and Timo Werner's brace sealing a 3-1 win over 10-man Cameroon at the Confederations Cup.

Low was in reflective mood afterwards, reviewing a tenure where the high-watermark came with World Cup glory in Brazil three years ago, although Germany have never done worse than reach the semi-finals under the 57-year-old.

"I am happy to get 100 victories, it's a nice figure," he told a news conference after Germany sealed top spot in Group B to book a semi-final against Mexico back at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.

"I have to tip my hat to those who have worked closely with me from the start. All these people have backed me up when it was more difficult, urging me on, so thanks to them.

"Also, thanks to the players who have played for me in the past, their achievements and commitment, passion and attitude allowed us to get so many victories and get so much success.

"There were some moments of disappointment and let downs like getting to semis and not making the finals but the Maracana was a highlight."



Joachim Low records his 100th win as Germany head coach on the day they advance to #ConfedCup semi-finals pic.twitter.com/S9jOSxDkJa — #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 25, 2017

Having rested a plethora of star names, Low now finds himself potentially at the start of another exciting cycle, with various Germany youngster having grasped their opportunity with impressive composure in Russia over the past week.

Demirbay and Werner's goals were their first at international level and Low added: "Players are always motivated and have developed a lot in recent years. Look back 10 years and compare the situation now.

"I'm glad we have 100 wins but I am grateful to those who have accompanied me, especially players."