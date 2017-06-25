Bacca hints at Real Madrid exit for James

Carlos Bacca has suggested that James Rodriguez has decided to leave Real Madrid and has advised him to think carefully about his future.

Speculation about the attacking midfielder's future intensified after he was left out of the Champions League final squad by head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United, Bacca's club AC Milan and Premier League champions Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

And Bacca feels James could be willing to depart Santiago Bernabeu after a season in which he only started 13 times in LaLiga, although he would not offer any guarantees.

23 - James Rodriguez has been involved in more goals than any other La Liga midfielder this season (11 goals and 12 assists - all comps). 10 pic.twitter.com/mqQpcJj4sr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) 6 May 2017

"He's fighting for his place as he has been doing every day," Bacca told Don Balon.

"It's not easy to make the decision to leave Real Madrid and go to another club.

"He has to have a cool head, which is what he does, because he's a professional."