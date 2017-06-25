Aguero will stay at Man City – agent

Sergio Aguero will stay at Manchester City although no talks have begun over a possible contract extension, the forward's agent said.

The Argentina international's future at the Premier League giants has come into question, with City reportedly chasing teenage Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

But Aguero's agent Hernan Reguera said the 29-year-old was definitely staying at the Etihad Stadium.

"They [City fans] should not have any doubt or fear," he told Tuttomercatoweb.

"Sergio remains at Manchester City. It is safe."

Aguero has been linked to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter after scoring 33 goals in all competitions last season.

But Reguera said the Serie A giants had never made an offer for Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

"There has never been an offer," he said. "They never presented the opportunity to get away from City.

"As I said, he is happy and will remain."

Aguero is out of contract in mid-2019 at City, but there have been no talks to extend his stay just yet.

"For the moment, we have not spoken," Reguera said.

"We are so good. He still has two years and he is happy."