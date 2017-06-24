We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership

Edinson Cavani is enjoying playing alongside Javier Pastore in attack for Paris Saint-Germain, claiming the two South American stars "know each other by heart".

PSG endured a disappointing season by their usually impeccable standards last term, as they bowed out of the Champions League to Barcelona in the last 16, while their stranglehold of the Ligue 1 title was ended by a swashbuckling Monaco side.

Their apparent failings were in spite of Cavani's brilliant individual campaign as the Uruguayan scored a stunning 49 goals in 50 appearances.

Pastore, on the other hand, missed a big chunk of the season due to a knee problem and was not quite as integral, but he recorded a respectable five assists in 15 Ligue 1 games and Cavani is a real admirer of his qualities.

"I know 'Flaco' [Pastore] very well," Cavani told the club's official website. "We played together at Palermo and we've now been playing together for four seasons in Paris.

"We know each other by heart on the pitch. He has got to know me, to anticipate my runs, and from my side, I know that he's going to give me some great passes.

"The goal against Marseille [on February 26] sums up our understanding on the pitch. I knew he would pass the ball to me first-time, everything was nicely synchronised on that goal. It was a very good team move."

Despite his impressive haul, Cavani is still working to improve his technical ability.

"I scored a lot of goals last season," he added. "But that's normal, because we have a team that creates a lot of chances, and passes can come from everywhere.

"I often say that I'm not the best technically, but I work a lot to improve on that and to be in top shape to help the team win as many trophies as possible."