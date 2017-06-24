WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot

Pep Guardiola's standing as a football coach is without question, but the Manchester City boss proved he is a man of many talents with an audacious chip shot at a charity golf event on Saturday.

The former Barcelona coach is among the star names participating in the Icons of Football, a Ryder Cup-style event, at the Belfry and partnered up with Manchester United great Ryan Giggs in a Rest of the World Team.

Guardiola was struggling to make par at the 12th after finding himself right of the green, but a lofted a brilliantly executed chip straight into the cup to salvage the situation.

English golfer Lee Westwood was on hand to capture the wonderful moment and posted the footage on social media.

"Pep Guardiola slam dunk on 12 for par!!!! #iconsoffootball," Westwood posted on his Instagram account.

Westwood's England team lead the Rest of the World side by seven points to five at the end of Saturday's play.

James Milner, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Ryan Giggs, Peter Schmeichel, Gabriel Batistuta, Andy Cole and Ronald de Boer are among the football stars taking part in the event