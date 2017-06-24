Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega

Sevilla are making a "great effort" to bring Stevan Jovetic and Ever Banega back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, says president Jose Castro.

Banega left Sevilla to join Inter on a free transfer last July after two exceptional campaigns in Andalusia, playing a vital role as he picked up two Europa League medals.

The Argentina international made 28 Serie A appearances and scored six goals in his debut campaign at San Siro, but after reportedly being told he can leave during the close season, Sevilla have made no secret of their desire to bring Banega back to LaLiga.

They are also keen on Banega's Inter colleague Jovetic, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, with a €13 million buy option included in the deal.

Although they are not willing to reach that figure, Castro insisted the club are doing everything they can to secure the Montenegro international on a permanent basis ahead of another year in the Champions League.

Castro told Il Messaggero: "We are trying to make a great effort to get him [Jovetic], but not in line with the conditions initially agreed upon with the purchase option of €13m."

On Banega, Castro added: "It is true that we are interested, but for the moment we have only begun to speak.

"We need to wait and see what will happen. The player wants to come, but we have to reach an agreement with Inter."

Sevilla also face the prospect of a close-season fraught with speculation about their own players, and Steven N'Zonzi appears to be the most popular.

Juventus have regularly been touted as favourites for the midfielder, but Castro is sticking to his guns and has told suitors that they will have to meet the Frenchman's €40m release clause if they wish to prise him from Sevilla.

"We want Steven to stay," Castro affirmed. "If any team wants him, they know there is a termination clause."