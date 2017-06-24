Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession

One team came seeking qualification and the other to enhance their reputation.
In the end, only one achieved their aim, Portugal easing through to the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup while New Zealand's wait for a win at this tournament stretched to a 12th match.
Perhaps it's harsh to be too critical of an All Whites team that impressed with their grit and determination in their first two matches, hard-fought defeats to hosts Russia and Mexico.
A meeting with the European champions was a bridge too far, however, the gulf in class too great to be overcome by fight and passion alone.
Plus, neither Russia nor Mexico have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.
There were widespread suggestions the Real Madrid star would be rested by coach Fernando Santos but he retained his place and was a constant menace to New Zealand's overworked defence.
After 33 minutes of incessant pressure, New Zealand finally buckled, a combination of Tommy Smith and Thomas Doyle dragging down Danilo at a corner to concede a penalty.
| @Cristiano has now scored goals for Portugal #NZLPOR #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/21FJbkSO2G— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 24, 2017
Ronaldo duly converted with ease to register his 75th goal for his country.
Four minutes later and it was 2-0, Ricardo Quaresma releasing left-back Eliseu down the left with a clever flick and his cross was turned in by Bernardo Silva.
Silva hurt his right ankle in the process and was replaced at the break but it did little to quell Portugal's dominance.
New Zealand at least came close through captain Chris Wood but their threat was akin to a water pistol when compared to Portugal's heavy artillery with the All Whites' Stefan Marinovic standing between his team and a real pasting.
The Unterhaching goalkeeper kept out efforts from Andre Silva and Nani, shortly after his introduction for Ronaldo, but there was little he could do when Andre Silva burst through with 10 minutes to go to fire high into the net.
Nani added the gloss in injury time.
New Zealand's next competitive game will be in more familiar surroundings against an opponent they ought to beat - the Solomon Islands in a two-legged Oceania final as part of World Cup qualifying.
If they go through, they will then face the fifth-placed team in the CONMEBOL confederation, which is currently Argentina and a certain Lionel Messi, for a place back in Russia in 12 months' time.
In that respect, this game and this tournament has proved a valuable exercise even if Anthony Hudson's men looked out of their depth in St Petersburg on Saturday.
As for Portugal, their quest for a second trophy in two years continues with a semi-final on Wednesday.
|Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
|Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
|Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
|Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
|Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
|We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
|I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
|Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
|Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
|Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
|Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
|Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
|Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
|Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
|Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
|Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
|Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
|Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
|Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
|Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
|Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
|Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
|Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
|Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
|Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
|Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
|MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
|Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
|Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
|Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
|Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee
|Portugal U21s won´t be matching the Euro success of Ronaldo and Co.
|Saints legend Le Tissier urges Pellegrino to entertain
|Salah set to thrill Liverpool fans - Ince
|Ronaldo and Hernandez don´t compare for Vasin
|Schick lauded as Czech´s best ahead of Juventus move
|Dortmund opportunity too good for Bosz to turn down, says De Boer
|The party won´t end if we exit Confederations Cup, says Russia boss Cherchesov
|Man Utd star Carrick: I might play for as long as Giggs!
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo not on winning side for once
|Chile v Australia: Troisi looking at bigger picture for Socceroos
|Jagielka buoyed by Everton transfer business
|Germany v Cameroon: Logistical motivation for Low
|Chelsea to Aston Villa will not feel like a step down for Terry, claims Sherwood
|Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico win MediaBowl, Beausejour is our new best friend and everyone loves
|Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger
|Frank de Boer will fulfil ´every manager´s dream´ at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald
|Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist
|Osorio: Russia clash the perfect chance to answer critics
|Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit
|Carrick not thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Man Utd
|Santos defends Portugal´s Euro 2016 win
|Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
|Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
|Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
|PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
|Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
|Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
|Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
|Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
|River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
|Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
|Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
|Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
|Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
|Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
|Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
|Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
|Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
|Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
|Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany